Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($15.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.97.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.