Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,336.64 ($17.46).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,154 ($15.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,217.97.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Story: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.