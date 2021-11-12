VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $29.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VZIO. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

VIZIO stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

