Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.96

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,872 shares of company stock worth $1,742,573. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

