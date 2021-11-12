Volex plc (LON:VLX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Volex plc (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VLX traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 383.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £650.75 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 245.70 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Get Volex alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.