Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.67. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 23,369 shares changing hands.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

