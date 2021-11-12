VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,256 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,318% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition by 475.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 5.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 21.4% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VIH opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.