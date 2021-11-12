vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Announces Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VTVT stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.76. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 1,575.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

