Vulcan Materials (VMC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $195.00.

10/7/2021 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

