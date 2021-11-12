Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.68. 35,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,574,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

