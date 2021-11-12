Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WNC opened at $18.17 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms have commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

