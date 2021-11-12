Wagerr (WGR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $306.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00413535 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,402,201 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

