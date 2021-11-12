Waifu Token Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $3.22 million and $4,001.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,903,015.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 626,243,874 coins and its circulating supply is 566,540,275 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

