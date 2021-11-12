Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

