WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WalkMe updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WKME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WalkMe stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.