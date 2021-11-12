Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 140,680 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Diana Shipping worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

