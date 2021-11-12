Walleye Capital LLC Has $886,000 Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

