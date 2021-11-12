Walleye Capital LLC Has $923,000 Stock Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,832,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,958,000.

Shares of FRONU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

