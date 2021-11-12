Walleye Capital LLC Invests $950,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $498,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $2,256,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $66,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $88.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

