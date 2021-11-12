Walleye Capital LLC Invests $995,000 in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AcuityAds as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $4.01 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

