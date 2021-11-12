Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

