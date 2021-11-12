Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Walmart stock opened at $148.50 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

