Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. 680,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company has a market cap of $290.47 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

