Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

