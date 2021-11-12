Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.940-$11.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Waters also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.38.

NYSE WAT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.67. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,887. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $222.52 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

