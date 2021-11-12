Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.65

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.65 and last traded at $208.50, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.82.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

