Wedbush Increases Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $15.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 30,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.