Wedbush Weighs in on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

FRLN stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

