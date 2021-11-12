Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA):

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “While having a lower correlation to oil and gas prices compared to its other energy peers, Pembina Pipeline hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn. Agreed, fundamentals have certainly brightened from last year but Pembina Pipeline is not out of the woods yet in terms of volumes transported through its systems. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Besides, a fourth of Pembina Pipeline’s customers non-investment grade – higher than some of the company’s peers and involves greater counterparty risk. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet. Consequently, despite the midstream operator’s impressive year-to-date gain of 35.1%, there is unlikely room to run up further.”

PBA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.24, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 117,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 627,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

