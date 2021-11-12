Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/9/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$78.00.
  • 11/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.
  • 11/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$79.00.
  • 11/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00.
  • 11/4/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/27/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/25/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.00 to C$75.00.
  • 10/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00.
  • 10/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$71.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$72.00.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$74.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00.
  • 10/4/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/4/2021 – Sun Life Financial was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 227,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,370. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$67.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.80. The stock has a market cap of C$41.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.52. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$54.71 and a 12-month high of C$71.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

