Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

11/9/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/16/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

10/15/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

NYSE WPP opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. WPP plc has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $74.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

