Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

11/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/1/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 632,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

