Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH):

11/9/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3% and 3.1%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy, and cost-control measures in the quarters ahead. It is likely to gain from acquisitions and its policy of rewarding shareholders is likely to work in its favor. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 6-9% while adjusted earnings are predicted to be $16.95-$17.65 per share. Year to date, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. An increase in debt levels can raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might affect its performance.”

11/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $366.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $314.00 to $327.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2021 – Parker-Hannifin is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Parker-Hannifin is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $326.90 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

