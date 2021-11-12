Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 5,535 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 48.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after buying an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

SPLK stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

