Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,554 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.