Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $190.29 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

