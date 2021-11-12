Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 6,095 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 610.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Penumbra by 100,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 49.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 79.9% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 63.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $15,125,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,903 shares of company stock worth $13,111,414 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

PEN stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.79, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

