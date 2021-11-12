Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 40,083 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,083 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

