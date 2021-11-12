Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Hub Group worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

