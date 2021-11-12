Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,037 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of IMAX worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.