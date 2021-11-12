WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.72.

Shares of TSE:WELL traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 392,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,442. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.40 and a 12 month high of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

