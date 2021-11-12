Wells Fargo & Company Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $185.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.73.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $156.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,977. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.