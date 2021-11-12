Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 6.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $225,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.