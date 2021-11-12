Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.47% of MSCI worth $205,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,178,000 after acquiring an additional 133,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $641.29 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $669.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $635.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.