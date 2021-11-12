Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Innospec worth $209,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $93.24 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

