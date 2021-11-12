Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $240.98 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $240,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE:O opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.