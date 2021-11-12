Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 336,088 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,376,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,088 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $179,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.57 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

