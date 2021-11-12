Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Insider Buys A$99,484.00 in Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) insider Michael Hawker bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$22.61 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of A$99,484.00 ($71,060.00).
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 108.13%.
About Westpac Banking
