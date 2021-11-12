Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
DMYQ opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.64.
About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
