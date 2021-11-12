Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

DMYQ opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

