WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 5,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

