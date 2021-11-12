Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,976 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 3.84% of Bill.com worth $666,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.19. 7,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $219.95. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,950 shares of company stock worth $63,757,203 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

